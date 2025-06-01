Actor Geeta Doshi opens up about her short film, A Doll Made Up Of Clay, which was screened at Cannes 2025

Actor-model Geeta Doshi still cannot believe that her film, A Doll Made Up Of Clay had its world premiere at the Festival de Cannes 2025. A film made by the students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata saw a cross-cultural, cross-continental approach.

It is a “zero-budget” film, directed by an Ethiopian student of SRFTI, Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, and has Ibrahim Ahmed from Nigeria as the lead. Geeta, who plays the companion to Ibrahim’s character, shares that this is the first time a film has been made in Bengali and African languages, with English subtitles. We speak to Geeta to learn more about the film.