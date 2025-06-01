Netflix Unveils First Teaser for Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 3’

Rian Johnson’s third installment in the Knives Out series, titled Wake Up Dead Man, has officially dropped its first teaser and it’s already making waves. With an eye-popping reported budget of USD 210 million, it may just be the most expensive whodunnit ever made.
Back in 2021, Netflix made headlines by shelling out a whopping USD 450 million for two Knives Out sequels. The first, Glass Onion, released in 2022, was a critical hit. Now comes the second (and possibly final) installment under that deal—unless Netflix extends Johnson’s contract. As with Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man is expected to get a limited theatrical release before landing on the streaming platform, with a premiere date set for December 12.
The cast lineup is nothing short of star-studded. Daniel Craig reprises his role as the eccentric Southern detective Benoit Blanc. This time, he’s sporting longer hair and the same flamboyant flair, still channelling a dapper Mississippi detective with a knack for cracking the most twisted mysteries. Joining him are Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, and Kerry Washington.
Though the teaser offers just a glimpse of Craig’s returning sleuth, the plot remains tightly under wraps. Johnson is keeping story details secret for now, but if the past is any indicator, Wake Up Dead Man might make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2025—just like its predecessors, both of which were warmly received at the festival.
The original Knives Out debuted in 2019 with a modest USD 40 million budget and became a theatrical sensation. That success caught Netflix’s attention, leading to the franchise’s blockbuster streaming deal. Glass Onion followed with a limited theatre run before dominating Netflix’s Top 10 and showing up on nearly 200 critics’ year-end lists.