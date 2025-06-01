Netflix Unveils First Teaser for Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 3’

Back in 2021, Netflix made headlines by shelling out a whopping USD 450 million for two Knives Out sequels. The first, Glass Onion, released in 2022, was a critical hit. Now comes the second (and possibly final) installment under that deal—unless Netflix extends Johnson’s contract. As with Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man is expected to get a limited theatrical release before landing on the streaming platform, with a premiere date set for December 12.

The cast lineup is nothing short of star-studded. Daniel Craig reprises his role as the eccentric Southern detective Benoit Blanc. This time, he’s sporting longer hair and the same flamboyant flair, still channelling a dapper Mississippi detective with a knack for cracking the most twisted mysteries. Joining him are Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, and Kerry Washington.