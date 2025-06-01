Oscar Isaac shines in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’: First trailer out
It’s alive—and unlike anything we’ve seen before. Guillermo del Toro, the celebrated auteur behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, has unleashed the first trailer for his darkly reimagined take on Frankenstein, breathing new life into Mary Shelley’s iconic creation.
Oscar Isaac takes centrestage in Del Toro's ‘Frankenstein’ as trailer drops online
Oscar Isaac steps into the eerie limelight in this reimagined classic, playing the conflicted and obsessive Dr. Victor Frankenstein. “Maestro of monsters Guillermo del Toro is tackling one of the classics of the creature genre with the first trailer for Frankenstein.” The haunting visuals hint at a chilling and emotionally complex retelling that feels both timeless and unnervingly modern.
Set in a gothic world that’s unmistakably del Toro, the film stars Mia Goth and Andrew Garfield alongside Isaac. The trailer teases sweeping set designs, practical creature effects, and a Frankenstein’s monster who appears more tragic than terrifying. Though plot details are tightly guarded, del Toro’s version seems poised to explore themes of creation, morality, and humanity’s dark thirst for control over life itself.
Oscar Isaac’s portrayal promises intensity and emotional depth, marking yet another transformative performance in his ever-expanding repertoire. Known for blurring the line between beauty and horror, del Toro’s vision is expected to be as poetic as it is unsettling.
The film, a Netflix production, has no official release date yet but is already gaining traction as one of the most anticipated horror-fantasy dramas of the year. With Oscar Isaac leading a powerhouse cast and del Toro at the helm, Frankenstein might just redefine the monster mythos for a new generation.