Prime Video sets September 17 premiere for ‘Gen V’ season two

At CCXP Mexico, cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh gave fans a sneak peek into what’s ahead. The first three episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22.

Set once again at Godolkin University, the new season picks up as America grapples with the growing influence of Homelander. A mysterious new dean, played by Hamish Linklater, ushers in a bold new era, one that pushes young Supes to new limits.