Prime Video sets September 17 premiere for ‘Gen V’ season two

Prime Video has officially announced that season two of Gen V, the darkly satirical spin-off of the hit series The Boys, will premiere on September 17.
At CCXP Mexico, cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh gave fans a sneak peek into what’s ahead. The first three episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22.
Set once again at Godolkin University, the new season picks up as America grapples with the growing influence of Homelander. A mysterious new dean, played by Hamish Linklater, ushers in a bold new era, one that pushes young Supes to new limits.
"While Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to campus burdened by trauma and loss," reads the official synopsis. "As tensions rise between humans and Supes, the students uncover a secret program tied to the university’s origins—one that could change everything. At the center of the conspiracy is Marie, who finds herself caught in a high-stakes battle for the truth."
The returning cast includes Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, and Sean Patrick Thomas. Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer.
Gen V is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, and others.