Aditya Roy Kapur on why he said 'YES' to Metro...In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur returns to the world of love and modern relationships with Metro...In Dino and this time, it was the freshness of the narrative and the uniqueness of the musical storytelling that drew him in.

Known for his understated charm and emotional depth, Aditya found himself intrigued by the film’s attempt to blend conversations with music — a challenge he hadn't quite taken on before. Metro...In Dino marks the second collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu after their successful collaboration in Ludo.

Aditya says, “With Dada (Anurag) everything and everyday is a discovery...everyday is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable you don’t know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that’s the most fun part of the process.