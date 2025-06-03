Aditya Roy Kapur on why he said 'YES' to Metro...In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur returns to the world of love and modern relationships with Metro...In Dino and this time, it was the freshness of the narrative and the uniqueness of the musical storytelling that drew him in.
Known for his understated charm and emotional depth, Aditya found himself intrigued by the film’s attempt to blend conversations with music — a challenge he hadn't quite taken on before. Metro...In Dino marks the second collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu after their successful collaboration in Ludo.
Aditya says, “With Dada (Anurag) everything and everyday is a discovery...everyday is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable you don’t know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that’s the most fun part of the process.
"I think with this project, there is a musical element to it, one is trying to blend in music into the scene- in and out of the scene. So I think this was a new thing to try and figure out how to go from talking into singing and then back to talking. And how to kind of navigate that was challenging but also rewarding and that was a new thing for me," he adds.
For him, the joy lay in the unpredictability — both in Anurag Basu’s vision and in the musical rhythm of the film. It’s this new innovation that made + a truly fresh and exciting experience.