Ali Fazal reveals he instantly said yes to ‘Thug Life’ the moment he got a call for a Mani Ratnam film

Actor Ali Fazal, known for his chameleon-like versatility across Indian and international screens, is stepping into an electrifying new chapter. He’s all set to make his much-anticipated debut in South Indian cinema with none other than legendary auteur Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Thug Life — a pan-India spectacle headlined by the incomparable Kamal Haasan.
Slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, Thug Life will unfold across five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — making it a truly multilingual celebration of Indian cinema.
And for Ali, the decision to say yes wasn’t just easy — it was instinctive. “There are some calls you get in life that you just know are meant to change your path,” Ali shares. “When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, it’s not just a film you think of — it’s legacy, emotion, transcendence. I didn’t even blink before saying yes. Getting to work with a master like Mani sir, and sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan — it’s a moment you dream of, not one you plan.”
Indeed, Thug Life is no ordinary film. With Mani Ratnam at the helm, the project promises a visual and emotional odyssey, steeped in the director’s signature style — rich characters, sweeping narratives, and cinematic artistry that leaves a mark long after the credits roll. Backed by an ensemble cast of celebrated actors from both North and South Indian cinema, this film is positioned to be a cultural and cinematic landmark.
Ali’s addition to the already stellar lineup adds yet another layer of intrigue. Having left his mark with nuanced roles in Mirzapur, Victoria & Abdul, Fukrey, and Death on the Nile, the actor brings a magnetic blend of gravitas and edge — a quality that has audiences speculating about his role in this high-octane drama.
His entry into South Indian cinema with Thug Life isn’t just a casting coup — it’s a symbolic crossing of boundaries, a nod to the evolving fabric of Indian cinema where language is no longer a barrier, but a bridge.
As anticipation surges and fans await more reveals, one thing is certain:
Ali Fazal in a Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film is not just a collaboration — it’s a moment in the making.