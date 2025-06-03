Ali Fazal reveals he instantly said yes to ‘Thug Life’ the moment he got a call for a Mani Ratnam film

Slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, Thug Life will unfold across five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — making it a truly multilingual celebration of Indian cinema.

And for Ali, the decision to say yes wasn’t just easy — it was instinctive. “There are some calls you get in life that you just know are meant to change your path,” Ali shares. “When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, it’s not just a film you think of — it’s legacy, emotion, transcendence. I didn’t even blink before saying yes. Getting to work with a master like Mani sir, and sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan — it’s a moment you dream of, not one you plan.”