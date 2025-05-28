Kamal Haasan hails Ali Fazal as “a very important actor for India” at ‘Thug Life’ event

Kamal Haasan offered glowing praise for his Thug Life co-star Ali Fazal during a promotional event in Chennai. This marked one of the first public appearances of the duo, who are starring together in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated action drama.
Taking centre stage with his signature gravitas, Kamal Haasan introduced Ali Fazal to the Chennai audience with heartfelt words. Reflecting on his first impression of Ali, Kamal said he was deeply impressed after watching the actor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. “I saw you in Vishal’s film and I knew I wanted to work with you,” Kamal said, looking at Ali. “And this man (Mani Ratnam) made it happen. Ali is a very important actor for India. So I want you to welcome him to Chennai and to our cinema.”
The gesture was met with thunderous applause, and Ali, clearly touched, responded with gratitude and awe. “Getting a compliment like that from Kamal sir is something I will carry with me forever,” Ali shared. “He’s not just a legend in Indian cinema but a global icon of storytelling and art. Being welcomed by him this way is beyond anything I imagined.”
The film is already being touted as a gritty, layered narrative that draws strength from the distinctive screen presence of its leads. Kamal’s endorsement of Ali is more than a simple compliment—it’s a symbolic handover between eras, underscoring cinema’s evolving landscape and the power of cross-industry collaborations. As the buzz around Thug Life builds, fans can expect a cinematic spectacle anchored by talent, mutual respect, and storytelling ambition.