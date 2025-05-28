Kamal Haasan hails Ali Fazal as “a very important actor for India” at ‘Thug Life’ event

The gesture was met with thunderous applause, and Ali, clearly touched, responded with gratitude and awe. “Getting a compliment like that from Kamal sir is something I will carry with me forever,” Ali shared. “He’s not just a legend in Indian cinema but a global icon of storytelling and art. Being welcomed by him this way is beyond anything I imagined.”

The film is already being touted as a gritty, layered narrative that draws strength from the distinctive screen presence of its leads. Kamal’s endorsement of Ali is more than a simple compliment—it’s a symbolic handover between eras, underscoring cinema’s evolving landscape and the power of cross-industry collaborations. As the buzz around Thug Life builds, fans can expect a cinematic spectacle anchored by talent, mutual respect, and storytelling ambition.