Filmmaker Dheeraj Jindal on his short film ‘Momo Deal’

The streets of Jaipur

Although Jindal is from Delhi and is presently based in Mumbai, the film is shot neither in Delhi nor in Mumbai. Instead, the camera follows the characters on the streets of Jaipur. A relatively smaller city compared to both Delhi and Mumbai. When the director was asked about the connection, he responded by saying that “Delhi and Mumbai are both big cities, and due to the everyday corporate hustle, one can not meet friends regularly. But that happens in a small town like Jaipur. People get time to check on their friends and go out for some meal or the other every day. So in this film, I focussed on a small-town friendship,” says Jindal.

Apart from this, there is another angle that Jindal has explored in the film. “Prejudices often play a significant role in shaping our lives in smaller townsZ. They shape our characters, our lives, and the relationships that we form. In this film, Mahima is liberated once she dies. It would have been difficult for her to roam around the streets wearing shorts when she was alive. However, once she passes away, she comes back as a ghost, wears shorts, consumes alcohol, and roams around the city at midnight. This is something that she enjoys. Her newfound freedom makes her happy,” says Jindal.