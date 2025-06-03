Housefull 5: Theatres are splitting shows between two endings of the film; here's how it will work

In a bold move, the makers of Housefull 5 are set to release not one, but two versions of the film: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B in cinemas this Friday.

Each version features a different ending, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that both will be screened simultaneously across the country. “This has never been done before,” he noted, highlighting the uniqueness of the release strategy.

Both versions of Housefull 2 would get equal screen time with some exceptions

An exhibition insider shared, “The general plan is to maintain a 50-50 split in showtimes between Housefull 5A and 5B. For example, if a multiplex has 10 shows allotted for Housefull 5, five will be for 5A and five for 5B.”

However, things get tricky in single-screen theatres or setups with an odd number of shows. In such cases, one version will get a slight edge, usually Housefull 5A.

For instance, Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, which already screens Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at 11:30 am daily, only has room for three shows of new releases. Here, Housefull 5A is being allotted two showtimes, while 5B gets one.

A similar strategy is being followed at cinemas like Chitra, Roxy, Kasturba, Citylight, Inox Nakshatra, PVR Le Reve, and others. The iconic G7 multiplex in Mumbai has split it more evenly, with Gaiety screening four shows of 5A and Galaxy showing four of 5B.