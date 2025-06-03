James Cameron to co-write the film adaptation of Joe Abercrombie’s ‘The Devils’

The project will begin once Cameron wraps up work on Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the Avatar series, slated for release on December 19.

“I’ve loved Joe’s writing for years,” Cameron wrote. “From the ‘First Law’ series to the ‘Age of Madness’ trilogy, especially Best Served Cold, which I adore. But it was the originality of The Devils that made me want to bring one of his books to the screen.

Joe writes with such vivid, cinematic detail that it feels like the scenes leap off the page. I’m excited to dive into this new challenge after finishing Fire and Ash.”

Set in an alternate version of medieval Europe, The Devils follows a realm on the brink of collapse as an elvish invasion looms.