Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise over Kannada remark amid ‘Thug Life’ controversy

The Karnataka High Court has taken a strong stance against Kamal Haasan for his comment that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” In response, the veteran actor sent a letter to the KFCC on Tuesday to clarify his position.

In his letter, Kamal expressed that his intention was simply to convey that “We are all one and from the same family,” emphasising that he meant no disrespect to the Kannada language. He was addressing the controversy that arose from his speech at the Thug Life audio launch event.

“There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language,” he wrote to the KFCC, which has made it clear that the film will not be released in the state until Haasan offers an apology.