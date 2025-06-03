Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise over Kannada remark amid ‘Thug Life’ controversy

Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film Thug Life won’t be hitting the theatres in Karnataka—at least not for now. This decision comes on the heels of a heated controversy sparked by the actor-politician’s recent remarks about the Kannada language during the movie’s audio launch. Despite facing significant backlash, Kamal Haasan has stood firm and refused to apologise, leading the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to halt the film's release across the state.
The Karnataka High Court has taken a strong stance against Kamal Haasan for his comment that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” In response, the veteran actor sent a letter to the KFCC on Tuesday to clarify his position.
In his letter, Kamal expressed that his intention was simply to convey that “We are all one and from the same family,” emphasising that he meant no disrespect to the Kannada language. He was addressing the controversy that arose from his speech at the Thug Life audio launch event.
“There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language,” he wrote to the KFCC, which has made it clear that the film will not be released in the state until Haasan offers an apology.
However, he did not back down from his original comments. “It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch - spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context,” Kamal stated.
Despite legal challenges, protests, and a stern rebuke in court, Thug Life will remain off the screens in Karnataka unless Haasan changes his position. The Karnataka High Court has postponed the matter until June 10. For now, fans in the state will have to be patient.