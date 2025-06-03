Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ sets the stage for a December showdown: Releasing in theatres on 5 December 2025

After months of whispers, wild speculation, and feverish anticipation, the wait is finally over. The Raja Saab, starring the ever-dynamic Prabhas, has officially locked its grand theatrical release: 5th December 2025. And to kick off the chills and thrills? The much-awaited teaser drops on 16th June, promising the first electrifying glimpse into a world where horror meets heart, and fantasy dances with fear.
This isn’t just another film — it’s Prabhas like you’ve never seen him before. With The Raja Saab, the pan-India superstar dives headfirst into the realm of horror entertainment, blending eerie folklore with larger-than-life drama. The first motion poster already set the tone — a swirl of supernatural intrigue, vintage charm, and a dash of the unexpected — leaving fans spellbound.
Directed by the ever-inventive Maruthi, known for his mastery in fusing humour with heartfelt emotion, The Raja Saab emerges as a genre-bender with teeth. Expect haunted laughs, romantic chaos, and high-stakes thrills — all wrapped in a tale that refuses to play by the rules.
Backed by the powerhouse People Media Factory, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, this cinematic spectacle is being mounted on an epic scale. From the rich, textured visuals crafted by cinematographer Karthik Palani to a pulse-pounding score by the musical wizard Thaman S, every frame promises to be soaked in style, suspense, and sonic fury.
The film also boasts a stunning female trio: Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar — bringing grace, mystery, and sparkle to the film’s haunted world.
As December looms — traditionally a golden month for Indian blockbusters — The Raja Saab positions itself as a year-end cinematic juggernaut. The buzz is real, the hype is earned, and with the teaser just days away, the countdown has officially begun.
Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this is more than a movie — it’s a pan-India theatrical phenomenon that promises to rewrite the rules of horror entertainment.