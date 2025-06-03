Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ sets the stage for a December showdown: Releasing in theatres on 5 December 2025

This isn’t just another film — it’s Prabhas like you’ve never seen him before. With The Raja Saab, the pan-India superstar dives headfirst into the realm of horror entertainment, blending eerie folklore with larger-than-life drama. The first motion poster already set the tone — a swirl of supernatural intrigue, vintage charm, and a dash of the unexpected — leaving fans spellbound.

Directed by the ever-inventive Maruthi, known for his mastery in fusing humour with heartfelt emotion, The Raja Saab emerges as a genre-bender with teeth. Expect haunted laughs, romantic chaos, and high-stakes thrills — all wrapped in a tale that refuses to play by the rules.