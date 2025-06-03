Selvaraghavan calls Mohanlal the ‘best actor in India’ after watching ‘Thudarum’

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum released earlier this year and quickly became a massive hit, breaking records at the Kerala box office. The film made history by grossing over ₹100 crore in Kerala alone — a rare feat for a regional language film — cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

The film’s massive success prompted a heartfelt message from Mohanlal, who expressed his gratitude to fans and the entire team behind Thudarum. In a touching post, the veteran actor wrote:“I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.”