Selvaraghavan calls Mohanlal the ‘best actor in India’ after watching ‘Thudarum’

Acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan, known for his intense storytelling and cinematic vision, took to social media on Tuesday to praise legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal for his exceptional performance in the blockbuster film Thudarum. Calling him “the best actor in India,” Selvaraghavan said he was completely mesmerised by Mohanlal’s portrayal in the film.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Selvaraghavan wrote, “Brilliant, brilliant movie Thudarum is! Only @Mohanlal sir can pull off this film! What an actor! Mesmerised by the best actor in India!”
Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum released earlier this year and quickly became a massive hit, breaking records at the Kerala box office. The film made history by grossing over ₹100 crore in Kerala alone — a rare feat for a regional language film — cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
The film’s massive success prompted a heartfelt message from Mohanlal, who expressed his gratitude to fans and the entire team behind Thudarum. In a touching post, the veteran actor wrote:“I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.”
Mohanlal also extended thanks to the film's director Tharun Moorthy, writer KR Sunil, producer Renjith M, and co-stars including Shobana, Binu Pappu, and Prakash Varma. He noted, “Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth.”
Adding to the excitement around the film was the long-awaited onscreen reunion of Mohanlal and actress Shobana after 19 years. Their celebrated pairing, seen in iconic Malayalam films such as Manichitrathazhu, Thenmavin Kombathu, and Mambazhakkalam, was a major draw for audiences.
Thudarum also marked two milestones: Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th collaboration with Shobana.
With music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Shaji Kumar, and editing by Shafeeque VB and Nishadh Yusuf, the film brought together a stellar technical crew. The screenplay was penned by KR Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, further elevating its emotional depth and critical acclaim.