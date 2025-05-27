Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ set for OTT premiere: When and where to watch it

If you missed the chance to catch the film in theatres, you can now enjoy it right from your couch! Thudarum is all set to be released on JioHotstar on May 30. It's not just available in Malayalam; it's also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film follows Shanmugham, affectionately known as "Benz," who goes from being a stunt assistant to a taxi driver. His peaceful life in Pathanamthitta takes a wild turn when his cherished Ambassador car gets tangled up in a criminal investigation. This unexpected twist leads to a series of events that really push his moral and emotional boundaries. With its gripping storyline and emotional depth, the film has received rave reviews, making Thudarum the first Malayalam film to surpass INR 100 crore in Kerala alone and rake in an impressive INR 232 crore worldwide.