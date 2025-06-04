Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of Salman Khan-starrer Ready with nostalgic post

Director Anees Bazmee recently took to Instagram to celebrate 14 years of his hit film Ready, starring Salman Khan. Marking the film’s anniversary, Bazmee shared a nostalgic behind-the-scenes photo with Khan and reflected on the emotional journey of the 2011 blockbuster.

14 Years of laughter and legacy: Anees Bazmee remembers Salman Khan’s Ready

“When I look back at Ready, I don’t just see a film — I see the faces of those who connected with it. Strangers who became family through a shared story. For 14 years, Ready has lived because you chose to carry him with you,” Bazmee wrote, capturing the heartfelt connection fans still feel for the movie.

Released on June 3, 2011, Ready was a major commercial success, cementing its place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved entertainers. The film starred Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles, blending comedy, romance, and family drama. It also boasted a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anuradha Patel, Arya Babbar, Zarine Khan, and Akhilendra Mishra.

Ready is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which was directed by Srinu Vaitla, and had Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza in the lead. The star cast also included Nassar, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Chandra Mohan, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Jaya Prakash Reddy. Music for the film was by Devi Sri Prasad.

Known for his signature mix of humour, chaos, and heart, Anees Bazmee has built a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most consistent directors. With crowd-pleasers like No Entry, Welcome, and Ready, Bazmee continues to prove his knack for crafting films that resonate with mass audiences.