Salman Khan in talks to host Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17: Reports

This surprising news was first shared by a media portal, which reported that Salman Khan is in advanced discussions with the show's producers. If this deal goes through, it would be the second time KBC has seen a new host. Shah Rukh Khan briefly took the reins during the third season back in 2007.

“Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm.,” a source was quoted as saying.