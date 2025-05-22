Salman Khan in talks to host Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17: Reports
Bollywood may be gearing up for one of its biggest small-screen shakeups. After more than twenty years of Amitabh Bachchan asking, “Computer ji, lock kiya jaye?”, it looks like the legendary star might be stepping back from his role on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Rumour has it that Salman Khan is being eyed as the potential new host.
Will Salman Khan replace Amitabh Bachchan as Kaun Banega Crorepati host?
This surprising news was first shared by a media portal, which reported that Salman Khan is in advanced discussions with the show's producers. If this deal goes through, it would be the second time KBC has seen a new host. Shah Rukh Khan briefly took the reins during the third season back in 2007.
“Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm.,” a source was quoted as saying.
The insider added, “Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons.”
As of now, Sony TV hasn’t officially confirmed this news. Interestingly, back in April, the channel released a promotional video for KBC 17 featuring Amitabh himself, announcing that registrations for the new season were open. The season is set to premiere in August.
While Big B is synonymous with the show, Salman, who has successfully hosted Bigg Boss and once led Dus Ka Dum, could bring a fresh vibe to the KBC stage. The real question is whether fans will embrace this change.