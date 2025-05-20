Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ debuts in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Elisabeth Moss, who also serves as executive producer, shared her enthusiasm in an interview, calling the music choice “a perfect song for a perfect moment”. Elisabeth revealed that she had long wanted to feature a Taylor Swift song in the series and credited her editor, Wendy Hallam-Martin, for selecting the track for such a powerful sequence. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally,” Elisabeth added, noting that the cast—including co-star Yvonne Strahovski—are proud Swifties. The Handmaid’s Tale is now in its sixth and final season, which premiered on 8 April and will conclude with Episode 10 on 27 May. The use of a Taylor Swift song in its final arc marks a poetic alignment—both the show and Taylor’s reclaimed discography represent stories of resistance, autonomy, and transformation.

With Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) officially out in the world, anticipation is now building for the full release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version)—a project fans have been speculating about for years. Judging by this sneak peek, it’s safe to say the snake is back, and she’s got something to say.