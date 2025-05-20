Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ debuts in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Taylor Swift fans were in for a surprise when the singer’s reimagined track Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) made its debut in the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. The song plays during a pivotal uprising scene, signalling not just a turning point for the show’s lead character June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss), but for Taylor’s Reputation re-recording era as well.
The song premiered in the ninth episode of Season 6. Set against the show’s signature tone of simmering rebellion, the moment sees June Osborne rise up against the Commanders—her defiance underscored by Taylor’s biting lyrics and darker production in the updated version of her 2017 single. This marks the first official release from Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the sixth and final album Taylor is reclaiming from her Big Machine Records catalogue. Since 2020, the Grammy-winning artist has been systematically re-recording her early albums after a highly publicised dispute with the label and its former owner, Scooter Braun. Each re-recording is dubbed ‘Taylor’s Version’ and reflects Swift’s mission to regain ownership of her master recordings.
Elisabeth Moss, who also serves as executive producer, shared her enthusiasm in an interview, calling the music choice “a perfect song for a perfect moment”. Elisabeth revealed that she had long wanted to feature a Taylor Swift song in the series and credited her editor, Wendy Hallam-Martin, for selecting the track for such a powerful sequence. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally,” Elisabeth added, noting that the cast—including co-star Yvonne Strahovski—are proud Swifties. The Handmaid’s Tale is now in its sixth and final season, which premiered on 8 April and will conclude with Episode 10 on 27 May. The use of a Taylor Swift song in its final arc marks a poetic alignment—both the show and Taylor’s reclaimed discography represent stories of resistance, autonomy, and transformation.
With Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) officially out in the world, anticipation is now building for the full release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version)—a project fans have been speculating about for years. Judging by this sneak peek, it’s safe to say the snake is back, and she’s got something to say.