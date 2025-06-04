Family Man actor Darshan Kumaar on his challenging role in his upcoming thriller film

Darshan Kumaar is all set to explore uncharted emotional terrain in his next film—an untitled suspense thriller currently in production in Bihar. The actor, known for intense and nuanced performances in films like NH10 and Dhokha - Round D Corner, opens up about how this role stands apart.

Darshan Kumaar on his new project

“What excites me even more is the challenging role I get to play—layered, intense, and something I haven’t explored before,” Darshan shares. “It’s going to push me as an actor, and I can’t wait to bring this character to life.”

Under the direction of Rao Devendra and the vision of cinematographer Attar Singh Saini, the film offers a fresh canvas for Darshan to dig deep into a character that promises to surprise audiences.