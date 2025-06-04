Family Man actor Darshan Kumaar on his challenging role in his upcoming thriller film

Darshan Kumaar is all set to explore uncharted emotional terrain in his next film—an untitled suspense thriller currently in production in Bihar. The actor, known for intense and nuanced performances in films like NH10 and Dhokha - Round D Corner, opens up about how this role stands apart.
“What excites me even more is the challenging role I get to play—layered, intense, and something I haven’t explored before,” Darshan shares. “It’s going to push me as an actor, and I can’t wait to bring this character to life.”
Under the direction of Rao Devendra and the vision of cinematographer Attar Singh Saini, the film offers a fresh canvas for Darshan to dig deep into a character that promises to surprise audiences.
“This one’s special—and I’m sure it’ll leave you all surprised and hooked! More updates soon… need all your love and blessings!” the actor added, signing off on an emotional note. This marks another milestone in Darshan’s career as he continues to take on roles that challenge convention and deepen his artistic repertoire.
Darshan, an accomplished actor known for his impactful roles in both films and web series. Gaining widespread recognition for his performance in The Kashmir Files, Darshan has consistently delivered powerful performances that resonate with audiences.
He is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming projects including the much-anticipated film Delhi Files and major web series such as The Family Man Season 3 and Aashram Season 3. With the success of previous seasons, the release of Aashram 3 has generated considerable buzz, and fans are excited as plans for Season 4 are reportedly in the pipeline.