Raajneeti turns 15! Prakash Jha officially announces sequel, promises bigger political drama

As Raajneeti completes 15 years, Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel is officially in development. “Politics is an ongoing journey. Raajneeti 2 has always been in my mind,” he shares. “There’s no confirmed cast or shoot schedule yet, but I am actively working on the script.”

Recalling the scale of the original production, Jha reveals that the pre-production phase alone took over a year. One of the most challenging tasks was organising a massive crowd scene. “We cast 8,000 people for that—it was a logistical mountain,” he says.