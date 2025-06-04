Cinema

Raajneeti turns 15! Prakash Jha officially announces sequel, promises bigger political drama

As the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-led Raajneeti marks its 15th anniversary, director Prakash Jha reflects on what made the political drama truly special and officially confirms, 'Raajneeti 2 is happening.'
Raajneeti turns 15! Prakash Jha officially announces sequel, promises bigger political drama
Katrina Kaif in RajneetiX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Fifteen years ago, Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010) left a lasting impression on Indian cinema with its gripping storyline, stellar ensemble cast, and powerful soundtrack. Widely interpreted as a modern political retelling of the Mahabharata, the film featured Ranbir Kapoor as a hesitant Arjun, Ajay Devgn as a tragic Karna, Nana Patekar as a sharp Krishna-like strategist, Katrina Kaif as a Draupadi-esque figure caught in political turmoil, Arjun Rampal as a loyal Bhima, Manoj Bajpayee as a fierce Duryodhana, Sarah Thompson as Subhadra, and Naseeruddin Shah as a guilt-ridden godlike figure.

When is Rajneeti 2 coming out?

As Raajneeti completes 15 years, Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel is officially in development. “Politics is an ongoing journey. Raajneeti 2 has always been in my mind,” he shares. “There’s no confirmed cast or shoot schedule yet, but I am actively working on the script.”

Recalling the scale of the original production, Jha reveals that the pre-production phase alone took over a year. One of the most challenging tasks was organising a massive crowd scene. “We cast 8,000 people for that—it was a logistical mountain,” he says.

On assembling such a heavyweight cast, Prakash Jha credits the script. “Everyone we approached loved the narrative and immediately agreed. They found the characters complex and demanding, which drew them in,” he says. While Raajneeti was a major commercial hit, Prakash Jha treats it like any of his other works. “Whether it’s Damul, Mritudand, Gangaajal, Apaharan, or Satyagraha, I view them all as stories I needed to tell. But of course, it’s heartening when people still talk about Raajneeti.”

Adding to its success was a memorable soundtrack crafted by four composers — the late Aadesh Shrivastava, Pritam, Shantanu Moitra, and Wayne Sharpe with lyrics by Gulzar, Irshad Kamil, Sameer, and Swanand Kirkire. As anticipation builds, fans now look forward to Raajneeti 2, hoping it will capture the same dramatic intensity and relevance.

Raajneeti turns 15! Prakash Jha officially announces sequel, promises bigger political drama
Ranbir Kapoor to lead ‘Dhoom 4’; Ayan Mukerji likely to direct YRF’s high-octane action sequel
Ranbir Kapoor
Prakash Jha
Rajneeti
Katrian Kaif

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com