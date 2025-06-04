Tiger Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gear up for a sizzling on-screen debut

Nimrit, who recently turned heads with her powerful performance in Shaunki Sardar, is riding a wave of well-earned acclaim. With her effortless blend of elegance and intensity, she’s proving to be one of the most exciting new talents on the block. Pair her with Tiger — the poster boy for gravity-defying stunts and killer dance moves — and you’ve got a pairing that promises sparks, style, and serious screen chemistry.

A source close to the development reveals, “Post Shaunki Sardar, Nimrit has been receiving a flood of offers, but this one stood out. The creators were keen on pairing her with someone unexpected, and Tiger was the perfect fit. The chemistry they bring is electric — it’s a mix of mass appeal and fresh energy. Nimrit’s thrilled, and she’s embracing this exciting new chapter with open arms.”