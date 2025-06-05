’Artificial’: Film on Sam Altman’s life and OpenAI exit in works; here’s who is being considered for the lead

In exciting news for fans, a report said that production is set to kick off in the summer of 2025, with filming locations spanning from San Francisco to Italy. The screenplay is being crafted by satirist Simon Rich, who is also on board as a producer. The film aims to shine a light on the internal struggles and inflated egos within the AI industry, where ethical dilemmas and billion-dollar decisions often clash.

If all goes as planned, Artificial will mark Luca Guadagnino’s third project with Amazon MGM, following Challengers and the upcoming After the Hunt.