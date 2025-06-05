’Artificial’: Film on Sam Altman’s life and OpenAI exit in works; here’s who is being considered for the lead

A movie inspired by the dramatic firing and quick reinstatement of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is currently in the works, with Luca Guadagnino, the director behind Call Me by Your Name, in discussions to take the helm. Titled Artificial, the film is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios and promises to blend corporate chaos with sharp satire.
The story revolves around the infamous leadership crisis of November 2023 that sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley when Sam Altman was ousted by his own board, only to be brought back just five days later amid a whirlwind of internal and external pressure.
While casting is still in its early phases, Andrew Garfield is reportedly being considered for the role of Sam Altman. Monica Barbaro is in talks to portray Mira Murati, OpenAI’s former CTO, who briefly stepped in as interim CEO. Additionally, Russian actor Yura Borisov may take on the role of Ilya Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist and a pivotal player in the boardroom drama.
In exciting news for fans, a report said that production is set to kick off in the summer of 2025, with filming locations spanning from San Francisco to Italy. The screenplay is being crafted by satirist Simon Rich, who is also on board as a producer. The film aims to shine a light on the internal struggles and inflated egos within the AI industry, where ethical dilemmas and billion-dollar decisions often clash.
If all goes as planned, Artificial will mark Luca Guadagnino’s third project with Amazon MGM, following Challengers and the upcoming After the Hunt.
The 2023 OpenAI crisis, which saw Sam ousted due to a “loss of confidence” only to be swiftly reinstated, captured headlines with its dramatic twists. With Rich’s sharp satirical touch and Luca’s knack for storytelling, Artificial could very well become Silicon Valley’s quirky, clever, and humorous answer to The Social Network.