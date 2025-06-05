Siddharth Nigam reveals he lost ‘Azaad’ role to Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan

In an interview, Siddharth shared that he had high hopes for the film, describing the whole experience as “a personal realisation and pain.” The movie, which ultimately introduced Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, hit theatres earlier this year.

Siddharth’s mother, Vibha Nigam, recounted how everything unfolded. “I took him along for the meeting. The entire script was narrated, and we waited for a year. I was happy because the film was good, and Siddharth would have had a strong launch in Bollywood. I really loved the script,” she recalled.