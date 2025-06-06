Viola Davis to headline Ally Clark

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is set to star in an upcoming thriller film, titled Ally Clark. Viola, known for projects such as Fences and How to Get Away with Murder, will also produce the film alongside Irwin Winkler, according to an entertainment news outlet.

Viola Davis to star in thriller Ally Clark

Ally Clark will be directed by Phillip Noyce from the script by Jose Ruisanchez and Winkler. It follows the story of Ally Clark (Davis) as she embarks on a perilous inquiry into an international conglomerate following the suspicious death of a close friend.

Winkler Films’ Charles Winkler, David Winkler and Ruisanchez, and JuVee Productions’ Davis and Julius Tennon are also producing the project. Violas’ latest work is G20.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film released in April. The actor will next appear in Children of Blood and Bone movie adaptation. It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and is slated to release in January 2027.