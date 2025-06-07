Aamir Khan says Amitabh Bachchan encouraged him for Sitaare Zameen Par’s theatre-only release

In an interview, Aamir shared that it was none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him to stick with this unique approach. “Even though I have no issue with any streaming platforms, I was unable to find logic in the timeline in which a film has a theatrical release and then premieres on OTT within the next few weeks,” Aamir said during the interview,” Aamir explained.

He went on to say that even though the industry seems to favour the safer route of OTT pre-sales, Amitabh reminded him of his roots. “I was scared and unsure, but he told me, ‘Why aren’t you doing it? You’ve always taken risks. You’re a risk-taker.’”