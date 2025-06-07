Aamir Khan says Amitabh Bachchan encouraged him for Sitaare Zameen Par’s theatre-only release

Aamir Khan is gearing up to make his big-screen comeback on June 20 with Sitaare Zameen Par, and he’s doing it on his own terms. In a time when movies often jump to OTT platforms just weeks after their release, Aamir Khan is taking a daring step, choosing to go for a theatre-only launch.
In an interview, Aamir shared that it was none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him to stick with this unique approach. “Even though I have no issue with any streaming platforms, I was unable to find logic in the timeline in which a film has a theatrical release and then premieres on OTT within the next few weeks,” Aamir said during the interview,” Aamir explained.
He went on to say that even though the industry seems to favour the safer route of OTT pre-sales, Amitabh reminded him of his roots. “I was scared and unsure, but he told me, ‘Why aren’t you doing it? You’ve always taken risks. You’re a risk-taker.’”
Reaffirming his passion for the cinema experience, Aamir stated, “I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it’s a big risk, and there’s a lot [of money] involved... I turned [OTT offers] down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience.”
Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par serves as the spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. This time around, he takes on the role of a basketball coach working with a team of specially-abled athletes. The film is a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones and features ten new faces in key roles.
As June 20 draws near, everyone is eager to see how Aamir’s bold move will play out at the box office—and whether his commitment to theatres will set a new trend.