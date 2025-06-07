Will there be Denzel Washington in Black Panther 3? Ryan Coogler reveals

We can't keep calm because Hollywood star Denzel Washington would probably join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) finally, and we would definitely thank filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s long-standing vision for this. The Black Panther director recently revealed on a podcast that he has written a role specifically for Denzel in the third installment of the franchise.

Ryan said in response to a moment from November, when Washington let slip during an interview that he was involved in the upcoming Black Panther film — a project Marvel has yet to confirm, "I've been trying to work with him since day one. I think he's the greatest living actor. And in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I've been talking to him about this for a long time, and I was surprised when he mentioned it. But it's not like it's not true."

"I don't know how many more films I'm gonna make, probably not that many," Washington said. "I want to do things I haven't done. I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70 (on Broadway). After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I've been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I'm gonna do the film Othello. After that, I'm gonna do King Lear. After that, I'm gonna retire," he added.

Denzel later admitted that he hadn’t meant to reveal his role so early. Speaking on a podcast, he recalled reaching out to Ryan directly. "I called [Ryan] the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologise. That's right. I called him. I said, 'I'm sorry, man.' He's like, 'No, man, it's all good.' I FaceTimed, and right there next to him was his lady. They were editing. They were hanging out," he recalled.

Beyond their mutual respect, the Black Panther franchise has a deeper emotional tie to Denzel. Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of T’Challa and died in 2020 at age 43, once publicly acknowledged the legendary actor’s impact on his own journey.

