Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ sees major dip on second day at the box office

On its second day, Friday, the film experienced a significant drop in earnings. According to reports, Thug Life collected ₹7.50 crore across all languages on day two, marking a sharp 55% decline from its opening day’s ₹15.50 crore. This brings its two-day total in India to ₹23 crore.

In stark contrast, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, which released the same day—raked in ₹24.35 crore on its first day alone. The comedy’s release also impacted Thug Life’s performance in the Hindi belt, where it was heavily promoted as a pan-India film. However, the Hindi version of Thug Life earned only ₹65 lakh on day one, with trade experts forecasting day two figures between ₹25-30 lakh. This underwhelming performance suggests that the film may struggle to cross ₹5 crore net in Hindi throughout its run, disappointing numbers for a star of Kamal Haasan’s caliber.

The film’s fate isn’t much better in Tamil either. Its ₹23 crore two-day total falls well short compared to Kamal Haasan’s previous hit Vikram, which earned ₹60 crore net in the same timeframe back in 2022. Even the box office disappointment Indian 2, released last year, performed better with ₹44 crore net in its first two days. Thug Life has a tough road ahead if it hopes to recover.