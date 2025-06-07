Naslen K Gafoor on Alappuzha Gymkhana: I tapped into my vulnerabilities for this role

After a successful theatrical run, the much-loved Malayalam sports comedy-drama Alappuzha Gymkhana is stepping into the OTT arena. The film premieres exclusively on Sony LIV starting June 13.
Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a spirited mix of sports, humor, and heartfelt drama. The story centers on Jojo Johnson (played by Naslen K Gafoor), a carefree college student who fakes interest in boxing just to land a spot through the sports quota. But his plan gets a reality check when he meets his no-nonsense coach, Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran), who believes in discipline, dedication, and real punches.
What starts as a casual shortcut quickly transforms into a journey of grit, growth, and unexpected friendship — as Jojo and his equally unprepared buddies are thrown into the intense world of amateur boxing.
Speaking about the film, Naslen said, “Playing Jojo Johnson was an exhilarating experience. I had to dig deep into my own vulnerabilities and strengths. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited for audiences to experience the film on Sony LIV.”
Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery, the film features an ensemble cast including Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan — all adding their own flair to this chaotic and charming tale.
So mark your calendars! Alappuzha Gymkhana is more than just a film — it’s a ringside seat to a hilarious, heartwarming underdog story. Streaming June 13, only on Sony LIV.