Naslen K Gafoor on Alappuzha Gymkhana: I tapped into my vulnerabilities for this role

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a spirited mix of sports, humor, and heartfelt drama. The story centers on Jojo Johnson (played by Naslen K Gafoor), a carefree college student who fakes interest in boxing just to land a spot through the sports quota. But his plan gets a reality check when he meets his no-nonsense coach, Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran), who believes in discipline, dedication, and real punches.

What starts as a casual shortcut quickly transforms into a journey of grit, growth, and unexpected friendship — as Jojo and his equally unprepared buddies are thrown into the intense world of amateur boxing.