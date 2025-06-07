New US-based pageant reality show brings in 2 Latina Miss Universe winners as mentors

Venezuelan actress and beauty queen Alicia Machado and Puerto Rican Zuleyka Rivera have been selected by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) to serve as mentors on Miss Universe Latina, El Reality, a groundbreaking new series aimed at finding the first-ever official representative of the Latina community for the global Miss Universe pageant.

Machado, crowned Miss Universe 1996 during the pageant’s Donald Trump era, and Rivera, who won the title in 2006, will each lead their own team of aspiring beauty queens throughout the competition.