New US-based pageant reality show brings in 2 Latina Miss Universe winners as mentors

A new pageant-themed reality TV show is turning to the expertise of two former Latina Miss Universe winners to mentor its contestants.
Venezuelan actress and beauty queen Alicia Machado and Puerto Rican Zuleyka Rivera have been selected by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) to serve as mentors on Miss Universe Latina, El Reality, a groundbreaking new series aimed at finding the first-ever official representative of the Latina community for the global Miss Universe pageant.
Machado, crowned Miss Universe 1996 during the pageant’s Donald Trump era, and Rivera, who won the title in 2006, will each lead their own team of aspiring beauty queens throughout the competition.
This new show adopts a classic reality format to document the journey of 30 contestants from 12 Latin American countries and territories as they vie for the coveted title. Machado and Rivera will personally select their team members during the early stages of the competition.
Among this year’s standout participants is Genesis Davila of Puerto Rico, a seasoned pageant competitor with titles including Miss World Puerto Rico, Miss Universe Puerto Rico runner-up, and a Top 5 finalist in the Miss USA pageant.
Only 24 contestants will advance to the next phase, where they’ll live together in the Miss Universe Latina mansion.
The show, hosted by Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, premiered on Telemundo on June 3 (June 4 in Manila) and airs six nights a week.
Alongside two additional judges, Bracamontes will decide each week who remains in the mansion and who will be sent home, although public votes will also play a role in saving contestants from elimination.
The final winner will be crowned Miss Universe Latina and will represent the entire Latina community at the upcoming 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in Thailand this November.
Current Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig and 2020 titleholder Andrea Meza joined Machado, Rivera, and MUO President Raul Rocha at the show's official launch event.