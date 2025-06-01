Miss World 2025: Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned winner; India’s Nandini Gupta secures top 20 spot

Opal, a student of international relations and a professional model, stood out among 108 contestants from across the globe to claim the coveted crown. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was named the first runner-up, while Poland’s Maja Klajda secured the second runner-up title. Martinique’s Aurlie Joachim rounded off the top four.

India’s representative, model Nandini Gupta, impressed the judges and audiences alike, earning a place in the top 20.

The glitzy event was co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle, who dazzled in a traditional Indian lehenga, and presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Adding to the night’s entertainment were vibrant performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.