Miss World 2025: Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned winner; India’s Nandini Gupta secures top 20 spot

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 at the grand finale of the 72nd edition of the pageant, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana on May 31. She was crowned by Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.
Opal, a student of international relations and a professional model, stood out among 108 contestants from across the globe to claim the coveted crown. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was named the first runner-up, while Poland’s Maja Klajda secured the second runner-up title. Martinique’s Aurlie Joachim rounded off the top four.
India’s representative, model Nandini Gupta, impressed the judges and audiences alike, earning a place in the top 20.
The glitzy event was co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle, who dazzled in a traditional Indian lehenga, and presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Adding to the night’s entertainment were vibrant performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.
The prestigious judging panel featured actor Sonu Sood, who was also honoured with the Miss World Humanitarian Award, as well as Sudha Reddy, the 2025 Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose.
Dr. Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014 and a public health physician from the University of Cambridge, was also among the judges. Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova participated in the selection of her successor, while the panel was chaired by Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World.
The finale drew a star-studded audience, with appearances by former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, actors Rana Daggubati and Namrata Shirodkar, as well as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and actor-politician Chiranjeevi.
This marks the second consecutive year that India has hosted the Miss World pageant, following the 71st edition in Mumbai, where Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned.