Couturier Rohan Pariyar launches new store in Kolkata

A vibrant mix of historical styles, Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance, reminiscent of the European landscape is making its way into Kolkata’s fashion scene.

Fashion designer Rohan Pariyar has unveiled his new store in the city today, where he reimagines the European corset through an Indian lens. Blending intricate Indian craftsmanship with classical European influences, Rohan is creating a fresh, cross-cultural fashion narrative that bridges continents and centuries.