Couturier Rohan Pariyar launches new store in Kolkata

A vibrant mix of historical styles, Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance, reminiscent of the European landscape is making its way into Kolkata’s fashion scene.
Fashion designer Rohan Pariyar has unveiled his new store in the city today, where he reimagines the European corset through an Indian lens. Blending intricate Indian craftsmanship with classical European influences, Rohan is creating a fresh, cross-cultural fashion narrative that bridges continents and centuries.
Rohan’s standout designs are garments that exude both structure and strength. Among them is the Little Black Corset, a velvet creation lined with subtle sequins along the top and bottom.
"The little black corset has been our bestsellers, recommended over denims, saris, co-ords," he says and adds that it is a great starting point for beginners who are starting to incorporate it in their everyday look.
And while he resists picking favourites, he admits a dark moss green corset with intricate embroidery with colourful beads and stones, and a black corset embellished with pearls and fine detailing are quintessentially "him". And these pieces are from Rohan's upcoming collection, inspired by Florentine architecture, and is yet to make its runway debut.
As you walk through the store, you’ll also find archival pieces on display. They're a tangible timeline of his design journey so far.
Rohan is collaborating with Ankita Naskar, founder of Karustuti, to create unique Indo-Western looks by pairing his signature corsets with her handwoven sarees.
Ankita blends tissue with cotton and linen to achieve a soft, breathable fabric with a subtle metallic sheen, which are ideal for humid weather.
Her sarees feature intricate Jamdani work, which complements Rohan’s structured corsets beautifully.
“We tried pairing them together, and it just worked wonderfully,” she said.
The décor itself tells a story. Hand-woven Jamdani elements are seamlessly integrated into the space. Another visual highlight is the striking P.O.P wall, adorned with intricate Indian motifs. It looks bold yet refined.
Bathed in a soft, dusty nude pink, the interiors serve as the perfect backdrop for Rohan's signature pieces: pastel sarees, sharply structured corsets, and one-of-a-kind silhouettes that merge classic Indian textiles with bold contemporary flair.
Located on Shakespeare Sarani, the store remains open from 11am-9pm everyday except Tuesdays.