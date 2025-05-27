Featuring an array of streetwear, the Pattachitra edit keeps a rich legacy alive
One of the most important elements of any art form is storytelling. Whether it is through theatre and fine art, or through fashion and writing, every original piece is a reflection of the artist’s soul. Kunsquad’s new Pattachitra collection combines two storytelling forms to make a unique, accessible piece of art which lets you flaunt it wherever you go. Featuring an array of streetwear, this collection is an opportunity to wear a piece of culture every day, not just to honour the past, but to keep the legacy alive in a relevant way.
Kunsquad’s Pattachitra streetwear blends heritage art with genderless fashion
“Almost every Odia household has at least one Pattachitra sari, and I grew up admiring them. The detailing, storytelling, pride—it was all so powerful. But as someone who loves relaxed, comfortable fits, a sari never felt like ‘me’,” says Pallabi Sarangi, the co-founder of Kunsquad, while talking about what ignited the idea. With a strong emphasis on fashion being a means of expression and identity, a remarkable aspect of this collection is the genderless garments. The pieces are made to flow with personality, not be restricted by category. Every outfit offers comfort, identity, and the space to be you.
The intention of genderless garments also reflects in their choice of fabric. Denim, Kala cotton, Khadi cotton, and soft cotton jersey allow the garments to flow well on every body type, as well as hold the hand-painted detailing without it cracking or bleeding.
“It all began on a trip to Raghurajpur—a village near Puri where Pattachitra has been kept alive for generations,” says Pallabi. To honour the artisans and the roots, the shoot was also done in Raghurajpur. “Everyone opened up their homes, guided us through, helped us carry the props and cheered. It became like a celebration. They were all very excited to see how we had re-imagined the traditional art form,” she adds.
The photoshoot was followed by a music video to honour Pattachitra and the collection. Accompanied by Odia rap, the song talks about the importance of the folk form in today’s world.
Prices start at ₹3599.
Available online.
