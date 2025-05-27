Featuring an array of streetwear, the Pattachitra edit keeps a rich legacy alive

“Almost every Odia household has at least one Pattachitra sari, and I grew up admiring them. The detailing, storytelling, pride—it was all so powerful. But as someone who loves relaxed, comfortable fits, a sari never felt like ‘me’,” says Pallabi Sarangi, the co-founder of Kunsquad, while talking about what ignited the idea. With a strong emphasis on fashion being a means of expression and identity, a remarkable aspect of this collection is the genderless garments. The pieces are made to flow with personality, not be restricted by category. Every outfit offers comfort, identity, and the space to be you.

The intention of genderless garments also reflects in their choice of fabric. Denim, Kala cotton, Khadi cotton, and soft cotton jersey allow the garments to flow well on every body type, as well as hold the hand-painted detailing without it cracking or bleeding.