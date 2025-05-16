The Inara collection elevates the hand-painted legacy of Kalamkari

Few crafts embody the storytelling spirit of India like Kalamkari, a centuries-old textile tradition known for its intricate, hand-painted narratives drawn with a kalam (pen) and coloured with natural dyes. Originating from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this meticulous art often depicts mythological themes, flora, fauna, and scenes from daily life. Traditionally rendered on cotton or silk, Kalamkari is an art of patience, symbolism, and sustainable craftsmanship.

Aamra by Lavanya’s Inara collection brings pen Kalamkari back into the spotlight, infused with meaning and modern tailoring

“We see Kalamkari not as a rustic relic, but as living, breathing art,” says Lavanya Satuluri, founder of Aamra. “With Inara, we wanted to prove that subtle storytelling can be just as powerful as bling.”