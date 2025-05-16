The Inara collection elevates the hand-painted legacy of Kalamkari

Few crafts embody the storytelling spirit of India like Kalamkari, a centuries-old textile tradition known for its intricate, hand-painted narratives drawn with a kalam (pen) and coloured with natural dyes. Originating from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this meticulous art often depicts mythological themes, flora, fauna, and scenes from daily life. Traditionally rendered on cotton or silk, Kalamkari is an art of patience, symbolism, and sustainable craftsmanship.
“We see Kalamkari not as a rustic relic, but as living, breathing art,” says Lavanya Satuluri, founder of Aamra. “With Inara, we wanted to prove that subtle storytelling can be just as powerful as bling.”
Inara, which translates to illumination, showcases an elegant interplay of Indian fabrics like silk, Chanderi , organza, and Benarasi weaves. The hand-painted visuals, crafted exclusively with natural dyes, carry motifs such as palanquins, birds outside cages, and serene florals. Each silhouette feels like a poetic frame, elevated with soft embroidery and refined tailoring that never competes with the artwork.
Signature pieces include the Palanquin bride lehenga, a bridal statement where storytelling takes centre stage, and the birds outside the cage dupatta, an emblem of freedom and feminine rebellion. There’s also a distinctive use of rare hues like sandrose pink, muted rust, and earthy greens, shades to add character.
“We’re not just reviving Kalamkari. We’re expanding its visual vocabulary,” Lavanya explains. “By introducing unconventional tones and blending it with modern cuts, we want the art to feel relevant, not restricted.”
Far from being just occasion wear, the Inara collection offers versatility, from Indo-western pant sets and statement anarkalis to heirloom-worthy lehengas. Designed for women who seek both rootedness and individuality, the garments can be styled for weddings, cultural gatherings, and quiet celebrations alike.
At the heart of Aamra’s ethos is slow fashion. Every garment is a product of days, sometimes weeks, of hand-painting, careful dyeing, and precise tailoring. “Our clothes are made with care, intended to be worn, re-worn, and remembered,” Lavanya says. “They’re not seasonal. They’re soulful.”
As Kalamkari finds its way back into modern wardrobes, Inara serves as a reminder that heritage doesn’t have to be heavy, and tradition doesn’t have to be loud. Sometimes, true luxury lies in the quiet confidence of handcrafted art.
Prices start at INR 32,000.
Available at Store Anonym and RAH Multi Designer Store, Jubilee Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @ indulgexpress