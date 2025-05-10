Guilty Pleasure redefines bold instincts as a thoughtful, tactile experience
Indulgence is more than a fleeting pleasure — it’s a celebration of self, a conscious act of joy that elevates both mood and confidence. Sugga’s latest collection, Guilty Pleasure, is a sartorial love letter to this very instinct. The brand’s approach to the concept is neither loud nor fleeting; instead, it’s woven into the fabric of every garment, balancing the thrill of self-expression with the discipline of expert tailoring. “We rework classic silhouettes with a mischievous twist, infusing each piece with playful energy that disrupts monotony,” says Aditya Arora, the creative designer.
Temptation meets tailoring in a celebration of intelligent indulgence
At the heart of Guilty Pleasure lies the idea that indulgence can be intelligent. “The collection draws inspiration from those universal moments of temptation — the midnight snack, the extra helping, the rule joyfully broken,” shares Ananya Sawhney, head of design. This spirit is translated into sleek, sensual pieces crafted from premium, high-touch fabrics. The palette is grounded in neutrals, punctuated by unexpected bursts of colour, reflecting a quiet confidence that runs through the entire line.
The brand’s signature is evident in the details: provocative phrases like ‘Oh so vanilla’ and ‘Talk sweet to me’ are subtly embedded into refined structures, creating a dialogue between restraint and rebellion. Shirts, jeans, and T-shirts are designed for versatility, moving effortlessly from day to night, casual to styled, always retaining their edge. “Even the most relaxed pieces are constructed with intent, ensuring that tailoring remains central to the brand’s identity,” elaborates Aditya.
Each piece is produced in limited runs, with fabrics chosen for longevity and relevance. This approach speaks to a new kind of luxury — one that values quality over quantity, and joy over excess.
The design process itself, as seen in the vibrant campaign shoot set in a bustling restaurant, mirrors the collection’s energy: unpredictable, alive, and intentional.With standout pieces like the Sugga locks shirt, Denim pullover, and Guilty pleasure jeans, the collection invites wearers to embrace indulgence without apology.
In a world that often asks us to choose between discipline and delight, Guilty Pleasure proves that true indulgence is the art of having both.
Prices start at INR 3,300.
Available online.
