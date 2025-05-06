The Gul collection is a tender ode to heritage and blooms

While firmly anchored in heritage, Gul also embraces modernity with subtle sparkle. “I wish to create pieces that are valued for their beautiful craftsmanship and artistry — pieces that can be treasured and passed down for generations. That said, the growing love for shimmer and sequins inspired me to incorporate coloured sitara work into this collection — merging contemporary appeal with traditional soul,” shares Ambika.

Sustainability is a way of thinking. With in-house production and a made-to-order approach, the brand minimises waste, avoids overproduction, and ensures every creation is born out of care, not speed.

Gul is a reminder to slow down, to admire the details, and to see fashion as a form of storytelling. In every motif, in every fold, lives a message: beauty, like the rose, is eternal.

Prices start at INR 22,000.

Available online.

