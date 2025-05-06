The Gul collection is a tender ode to heritage and blooms

There’s something timeless about a rose — its delicate form, lingering fragrance, and quiet power to evoke emotion. It’s no wonder then that Ambika Jhala chose this eternal bloom as the muse for her debut collection, Gul. Meaning ‘ rose’ in Persian, Gul is a poetic tribute to the flower’s beauty, delicacy, and grace, woven into every thread with intention and love.
Launched under her eponymous label Ambika India, the collection is a gentle unfolding of heritage through handcrafted details and elegant silhouettes. Each garment carries echoes of the past, inspired by the designer’s own cultural roots and artistic upbringing. “Gul is our debut collection and very close to my heart. It’s the first visual translation of my artistic vision. I spent close to five months crafting the narrative — developing mood boards, exploring inspiration, designing embroidery techniques before we even began production,” says Ambika.
The collection draws from the romance of floral motifs, brought to life with layered embroidery techniques — zardozi and coloured sitara work — giving depth, shimmer, and richness to each piece. These intricate designs bloom softly against a refined palette of cream, grey, black, gold, and white, while luxurious fabrics like velvet, chiffon, pure tissue, and organza silk offer both lightness and structure.
At the core of Gul are saris, which are complemented by kurta sets, shawls, and a few Indo-western styles, designed for weddings, festivals, and celebrations where tradition meets individual expression. Every silhouette is carefully tailored, rooted in the belief that the feel of a garment is just as important as its look.
While firmly anchored in heritage, Gul also embraces modernity with subtle sparkle. “I wish to create pieces that are valued for their beautiful craftsmanship and artistry — pieces that can be treasured and passed down for generations. That said, the growing love for shimmer and sequins inspired me to incorporate coloured sitara work into this collection — merging contemporary appeal with traditional soul,” shares Ambika.
Sustainability is a way of thinking. With in-house production and a made-to-order approach, the brand minimises waste, avoids overproduction, and ensures every creation is born out of care, not speed.
Gul is a reminder to slow down, to admire the details, and to see fashion as a form of storytelling. In every motif, in every fold, lives a message: beauty, like the rose, is eternal.
Prices start at INR 22,000.
Available online.
