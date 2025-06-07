Snoop Dogg's biopic in the works with Craig Brewer at the helm

The film’s script, originally penned by Joe Robert Cole, will be revised by Craig Brewer, who will also direct the project. Adding to the project’s credibility, Snoop Dogg himself is on board as a producer alongside industry heavyweight Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, president of Death Row Pictures. Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Development, Ryan Jones, will oversee the production, according to reports.

This biopic also marks a significant milestone as the first feature film under the Death Row Pictures banner since its formation through a partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios. An extension of the iconic Death Row Records, home to Snoop Dogg's early hits and the new studio division aims to push the brand into a broader narrative universe, expanding its legacy into film and television storytelling. Universal has already seen major success with music-driven biopics. Straight Outta Compton, directed by F. Gary Gray, chronicled the rise of N.W.A. and earned over $200 million globally, along with an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Similarly, 8 Mile, based on Eminem's life, grossed $250 million and took home an Oscar for Best Original Song. Grazer also produced that film.