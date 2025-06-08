Mia Goth boards ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ opposite Ryan Gosling

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, Mia’s role is being kept secret, sparking fan speculation across Reddit threads and social media. Given her range—from horror to arthouse to historical drama—it’s safe to say she’s expected to bring a serious edge to whichever corner of the galaxy her character hails from. Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with a theatrical release set for May 28, 2027. The film is part of Lucasfilm’s wider plan to revitalise the Star Wars cinematic universe with original storytelling and character arcs beyond the franchise’s usual legacy figures.

This marks a major blockbuster pivot for Mia, who is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents. She’s already set to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s reimagining of Frankenstein, starring alongside Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac. That’s not all—she’s also been cast in The Odyssey, an ambitious adaptation of Homer’s epic by none other than Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan. The film boasts an A-list ensemble including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. As Mia steps into the Star Wars universe, fans can expect her to bring an unpredictable, magnetic presence—exactly the kind of energy a new era of Jedi (or Sith?) might just need.