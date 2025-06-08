Pawan Kalyan wraps up shooting for OG, set for September 25 release

Directed by Sujeeth, known for films like Saaho, Run Raja Run, OG is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner.

The production house announced the wrap on Saturday via their official X handle. The post featured a poster with the words: “They call him OG. It’s a wrap for Gambheera.” The caption read: “PACKUP for GAMBHEERA… GEAR UP for the RELEASE… See you in theatres on 25 September 2025.”