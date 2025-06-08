Pawan Kalyan wraps up shooting for OG, set for September 25 release

Actor Pawan Kalyan has officially completed filming for his much-anticipated movie OG, which is now gearing up for its big-screen release on September 25.
Directed by Sujeeth, known for films like Saaho, Run Raja Run, OG is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner.
The production house announced the wrap on Saturday via their official X handle. The post featured a poster with the words: “They call him OG. It’s a wrap for Gambheera.” The caption read: “PACKUP for GAMBHEERA… GEAR UP for the RELEASE… See you in theatres on 25 September 2025.”
OG features Priyanka Mohan alongside Pawan Kalyan, with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut in the project. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S.
Originally slated for a September 27 release, the film’s release date has now been advanced to September 25.