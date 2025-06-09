Akhanda 2- Thandavam release date and teaser dropped on Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for their much-awaited fourth collaboration Akhanda 2: Thandavam. A sequel to the mass hit Akhanda, this film promises to take the action, drama, and spiritual fervour to unprecedented heights.
On the occasion of Nandamuri's birthday, the makers have unveiled the teaser, the best gift that the hero could receive from his team. They have also announced that the film will have a pan-India release on September 25, 2025
The teaser stands out for Nandamuri’s awe-inspiring look...a fierce and divine avatar that captures the essence of his character. Boyapati Sreenu once again proves that he understands Nandamuri like no one else, crafting a first look and teaser that elevates the star’s screen presence to mythic proportions.
The visual of the trishul, flanked by Nandi and set against the snow-capped backdrop of Kailasam, is breathtaking and steeped in spiritual symbolism. It reflects the deep research and thought that has gone into shaping this film’s unique tone. Nandamuri’s powerful walk adds a touch of majesty, while the scenes where he hurls goons aside and the intense trishul-neck shot are jaw-dropping. Action choreographers Ram-Lakshman have brilliantly amplified Nandamuri’s mass appeal through perfectly-staged sequences.
Thaman’s background score lifts the visuals to a whole new level. His music especially for Nandamuri's films continues to be otherworldly, and this teaser is no exception. This teaser screams passion and commitment it’s evident in every second.
The film is currently being shot in the scenic locales of Georgia, where a major sequence is underway. The makers assure that the film will bring Thandavam to theatres across India starting September 25, making it a divine Dussehra treat for fans. The teaser has already created that magical impact!
Akhanda 2: Thandavam stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, and Aadhi Pinisetty (as the main antagonist). The film is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, with the music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake, editing by Tammiraju, action-choreography by Ram-Lakshman, art direction by AS Prakash.