Akhanda 2- Thandavam release date and teaser dropped on Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for their much-awaited fourth collaboration Akhanda 2: Thandavam. A sequel to the mass hit Akhanda, this film promises to take the action, drama, and spiritual fervour to unprecedented heights.

Nandamuri Balakrishna looks awe-inspiring in this new avatar from Akhanda 2

On the occasion of Nandamuri's birthday, the makers have unveiled the teaser, the best gift that the hero could receive from his team. They have also announced that the film will have a pan-India release on September 25, 2025

The teaser stands out for Nandamuri’s awe-inspiring look...a fierce and divine avatar that captures the essence of his character. Boyapati Sreenu once again proves that he understands Nandamuri like no one else, crafting a first look and teaser that elevates the star’s screen presence to mythic proportions.