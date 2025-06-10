People will choose theatres over OTT in the long run: Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Ground Zero director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar says OTT releases have impacted theatrical business but people will eventually go back to cinema screens. The director, also known for movies such as Bucket List, Chhatriwali and Ajinkya, said nothing compares to watching films in a movie theatre.

“We have to accept that people are aware of OTT and definitely watching a film in your house is comfortable... And there are multiple people who are opting for that. It has definitely impacted the theatre business,” he told a news agency.

“But in the longer run, it will change again because the experience that we get in theatres is nowhere compared to what we get on OTT. It is a phase when people are opting for OTT but eventually they will go back to cinemas,” he added.

The director’s new film Ground Zero, featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, released in theatres in April this year. Asked if Emraan Hashmi was the first choice for the project, the director said he has always tried to cast people against their popular image.