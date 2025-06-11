Kesari Chapter 2 OTT release date drops amid Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 success

While Housefull 5 continues its triumphant run in cinemas, another one of Akshay Kumar's films, Kesari Chapter 2, is ready to hit the streaming world.

The historical courtroom drama will premiere on JioHotstar on June 13, as announced by the platform via Instagram on June 11.

Double delight for Akshay Kumar fans as ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ gets OTT release date

Released in theatres on April 18, Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar as the iconic lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley, the British legal representative. The film also features Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a spirited young lawyer. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film explores the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Though rated for adult audiences, Kesari 2 had a strong theatrical run, earning a total of ₹92.5 crore after opening at ₹7.75 crore.

Streaming release amid Housefull 5’s success

The OTT announcement comes just as Akshay Kumar’s comedy Housefull 5, released on June 6, is enjoying a stellar box office performance. The film earned ₹24 crore on its opening day and has now crossed the ₹113 crore mark in just six days, marking one of the biggest successes in Kumar’s career.

With both critical acclaim and box office numbers in his favour, Akshay Kumar fans now have even more to look forward to, a hit in theatres and a powerful drama to stream at home.

