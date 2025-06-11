Rajisha Vijayan joins Antony Varghese in pan-Indian action thriller Kattalan

The highly anticipated pan-Indian action thriller Kattalan, directed by Paul George and headlined by actor Antony Varghese (popularly known as Pepe), has welcomed acclaimed actress Rajisha Vijayan to its cast. The makers officially announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that Rajisha will play the female lead in the film.
Produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, Kattalan follows the massive success of the production house’s previous venture, Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond. Touted as a high-octane action thriller, Kattalan is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience with a star-studded ensemble.
Cubes Entertainments took to Instagram to announce Rajisha's inclusion, stating: “Welcoming the sensational @rajishavijayan to the world of 'Kattalan'. Rajisha Vijayan, the female lead in Kattalan, is a Kerala State Award-winning actress known for her compelling screen presence and versatile performances across South Indian cinema.”
Rajisha made a striking debut with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016), which won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. Since then, she has impressed audiences with powerful roles in critically acclaimed films such as June (2019), Karnan (2021), Jai Bhim (2021), and is set to appear in upcoming action thrillers like Sardar 2, Bison, and Kalamkaval.
With her ability to convey emotional depth and command the screen with intensity, Rajisha continues to be one of the most dynamic talents in South Indian cinema.
The cast of Kattalan also includes several notable names, including rapper Baby Jean, Telugu star Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadeesh and Siddique
The film boasts a stellar technical crew as well. Music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work in Kantara 2, while Sharief handles choreography. The cinematography is by Renadive, costumes by Dhanya Balakrishnan, and editing by Shameer Muhammed.