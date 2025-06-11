Rajisha Vijayan joins Antony Varghese in pan-Indian action thriller Kattalan

The highly anticipated pan-Indian action thriller Kattalan, directed by Paul George and headlined by actor Antony Varghese (popularly known as Pepe), has welcomed acclaimed actress Rajisha Vijayan to its cast. The makers officially announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that Rajisha will play the female lead in the film.

Rajisha Vijayan joins star-studded cast of pan-Indian action thriller Kattalan

Produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, Kattalan follows the massive success of the production house’s previous venture, Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond. Touted as a high-octane action thriller, Kattalan is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience with a star-studded ensemble.

Cubes Entertainments took to Instagram to announce Rajisha's inclusion, stating: “Welcoming the sensational @rajishavijayan to the world of 'Kattalan'. Rajisha Vijayan, the female lead in Kattalan, is a Kerala State Award-winning actress known for her compelling screen presence and versatile performances across South Indian cinema.”