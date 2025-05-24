Malavika Mohanan to wrap up filming for ‘Sardar 2’ with Karthi in June

During a recent interactive session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika responded to several questions, including one about her next Tamil film. She replied, "Just wrapping up #Sardar2 with Karthi sir in June & will be announcing my next in Tamil very soon."

When asked what made her proud about herself, the actress responded with a smiley emoji, saying, "About how thick-skinned I’ve become over the years. I can let in the love and keep out the unwanted negativity from affecting me."