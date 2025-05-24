Malavika Mohanan to wrap up filming for ‘Sardar 2’ with Karthi in June

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who stars alongside Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan in the highly anticipated spy thriller Sardar 2, has revealed that she will be completing her portions of the film by June this year.
During a recent interactive session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), Malavika responded to several questions, including one about her next Tamil film. She replied, "Just wrapping up #Sardar2 with Karthi sir in June & will be announcing my next in Tamil very soon."
When asked what made her proud about herself, the actress responded with a smiley emoji, saying, "About how thick-skinned I’ve become over the years. I can let in the love and keep out the unwanted negativity from affecting me."
Director P. S. Mithran, who helms the sequel, had earlier mentioned that the film was nearing completion, with only about five to ten percent of the shoot remaining. He also confirmed that dubbing work is progressing in parallel.
In addition to Karthi, the film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Ranganath, and Sajal Ahmed.
On the technical side, Sardar 2 boasts cinematography by George Williams, music by Sam CS, editing by Ruben, and art direction by K Kadhir. Action sequences are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while the story has been penned by MR Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee.