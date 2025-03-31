SJ Suryah to play ‘Black Dagger’ in Karthi's Sardar 2

The makers of the highly anticipated spy thriller Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran and starring Karthi in the lead role, released an exciting prologue for the film on Monday. The prologue not only teases the intense storyline but also reveals that actor SJ Suryah will be playing the main antagonist, known as Black Dagger.
Following an exclusive screening for the media an hour before the public release, Mithran shared that the prologue’s primary purpose was to introduce Suryah’s character, setting the stage for the battle ahead. The director also spoke about how Suryah immediately agreed to take on the role of the antagonist, even before Mithran could finish narrating the script. "I think Suryah had already decided to do the film. He agreed instantly," said Mithran.
Reflecting on the creation of Sardar 1, Mithran explained that during the shooting of the first film, he realized that the character of Sardar had the potential to evolve into a long-running figure. "The seed for Sardar 2 was sown right then," he added, revealing that the sequel would explore both Sardar's first assignment in a flashback and his final mission in the present day.
Mithran also mentioned how he and Karthi discussed the storyline during a flight, and how making Sardar 2 required a grand vision. He thanked producer Lakshman for trusting the story and investing in the project.
The prologue opens with an intense sequence in China, where Sardar takes down a character named Cheng after a fierce battle with Cheng's guards. Before his death, Cheng ominously warns Sardar that his mission isn’t over and that a cataclysmic war is about to unfold in India. Cheng hints that the Black Dagger is coming, signaling that intelligence agencies are already preparing for the impending destruction. Sardar responds with a stoic resolve, quoting a saying from his homeland about the insignificance of life in the face of war.
Alongside Karthi, Sardar 2 also stars Rajisha Vijayan, S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Rangnath, and Sajal Ahmed.
On the technical front, Sardar 2 features cinematography by George Williams, music by Sam C. S, editing by Ruben, and art direction by K. Kadhir. The film's action sequences have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while the screenplay has been written by M. R. Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee.