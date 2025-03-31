SJ Suryah to play ‘Black Dagger’ in Karthi's Sardar 2

Following an exclusive screening for the media an hour before the public release, Mithran shared that the prologue’s primary purpose was to introduce Suryah’s character, setting the stage for the battle ahead. The director also spoke about how Suryah immediately agreed to take on the role of the antagonist, even before Mithran could finish narrating the script. "I think Suryah had already decided to do the film. He agreed instantly," said Mithran.

Reflecting on the creation of Sardar 1, Mithran explained that during the shooting of the first film, he realized that the character of Sardar had the potential to evolve into a long-running figure. "The seed for Sardar 2 was sown right then," he added, revealing that the sequel would explore both Sardar's first assignment in a flashback and his final mission in the present day.