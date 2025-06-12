Pankaj Tripathi on his first collaboration with Konkona Sensharma in ‘Metro... In Dino’

Their on-screen partnership has already caught attention in the trailer, with audiences noting the compelling chemistry and natural camaraderie between the two seasoned performers.

Speaking about the experience, Pankaj said, “This was my first time working with Konkona ji. She’s an extraordinary actress—everyone knows that. I was a bit nervous at first; it felt a little unusual, and I wasn’t sure how well I’d hold my own next to her. But she’s a true professional.”

He went on to add, “We met for the first time on set and talked for about half an hour. That conversation sparked a friendship and laid the foundation for the chemistry you’ll see on screen. It was a wonderful experience. Konkona is not only a brilliant actor but also a genuinely lovely person. Both of us come from theater backgrounds, and I believe that shared foundation really enhanced our performance together.”

Metro... In Dino also features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The first song from the film, titled Zamaana Lage, was recently unveiled at a city event attended by the star-studded cast, director Anurag Basu, music composer Pritam, and singers Shashwat Singh, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya. The film marks another musical collaboration between Basu and Pritam, who first joined forces on the iconic Gangster soundtrack—cementing their place as one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable director-composer duos.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro... In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025.