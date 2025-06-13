Dino Morea on Housefull 5 role: Playing a suave operator, not over-the-top comedy

Actor Dino Morea expressed satisfaction with the response to his latest film, Housefull 5. He revealed that unlike the typical over-the-top comedy associated with the franchise, his role is that of a suave and smooth operator with some ‘devious’ plans, rather than performing any outrageously funny antics.

Dino Morea on Housefull 5: Playing a smooth, devious character

Dino shared, “I’m not doing anything outrageously funny in the film. Instead, I’m playing a suave, smooth operator with ‘devious’ plans.”

He was excited to be part of the fun-filled fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. “The idea behind joining this franchise was to be part of the fun. Blockbuster filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala knows exactly how to add grandeur to keep the series alive and kicking,” Dino added.

Housefull 5 features an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film hit theaters on June 6 and includes two different climaxes. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The Housefull series began in 2010, with its second installment releasing in 2012, both directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 (2016) was directed by the duo Sajid-Farhad, while Housefull 4 (2019) was directed by Farhad Samji.

Apart from Housefull 5, Dino was also seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Dino Morea started his career as a fashion model before making his film debut in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has appeared in over 50 films, mainly in action and thriller genres. Some of his notable works include the horror thriller Raaz, Gunaah, Plan, Holiday, Dus Kahaniyaan, Bhram, and Acid Factory.

In recent years, Dino has transitioned to digital platforms, acting in series such as Mentalhood, Hostages, Tandav, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

