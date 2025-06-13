Makers of The India House confirm cast and crew safety after on-set mishap

Everyone present on the set of Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer The India House during the mishap was safe, the makers of the film said.

A video of the accident went viral this week

A viral video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday showed water flooding the set and some crew members trying to save equipment.

"Everyone on the sets is safe and sound," Abhishek Agarwal, producer of the film, said in a post on X.

Nikhil Siddhartha, an actor who have worked in the films like Happy Days and Karthikeya 1 &2, on Thursday said he and others on the set survived a major accident thanks to the precautions taken and the alert crew.