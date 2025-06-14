Eleven Tamil thriller: OTT release details and viewing guide

Cinema

Reviewers highlight the movie's suspenseful storytelling and meaningful songs on broken relationships
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual crime thriller Eleven, directed by Lokkesh Ajls, began streaming on June 13, 2025, across platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Aha Tamil, Tentkotta, and SimplySouth.

The movie grossed ₹7 crore worldwide

The film follows Inspector Aravind, played by Naveen Chandra, as he investigates a chilling series of murders linked to Twin Bird, a school exclusively for twins. The case unravels dark secrets and psychological twists.

The movie stars Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari who is also a co-producer, Abhirami, and Aadukalam Naren. It features a haunting score by D. Imman and cinematography by Ashokan Karthik.

Eleven earned a 7.9/10 IMDb rating with praise for its suspenseful screenplay and emotional depth. Grossed ₹7 crore worldwide on a ₹4 crore budget, despite a modest theatrical run.

OTT Platforms:

  • Tamil Version: Aha Tamil, Amazon Prime Video

  • Telugu Version: SimplySouth, Tentkotta

Critics lauded the film’s "minimalist yet impactful" storytelling and Naveen Chandra’s intense performance. Viewers noted the second-half twists and emotional flashbacks as standout elements.

Subscribe to Prime Video for the Tamil version or Aha Tamil and Simply South for the Telugu version of the movie.

Eleven
Tamil movie
new Telugu movie
horror movie

