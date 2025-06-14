Eleven Tamil thriller: OTT release details and viewing guide

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual crime thriller Eleven, directed by Lokkesh Ajls, began streaming on June 13, 2025, across platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Aha Tamil, Tentkotta, and SimplySouth.

The movie grossed ₹7 crore worldwide

The film follows Inspector Aravind, played by Naveen Chandra, as he investigates a chilling series of murders linked to Twin Bird, a school exclusively for twins. The case unravels dark secrets and psychological twists.

The movie stars Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari who is also a co-producer, Abhirami, and Aadukalam Naren. It features a haunting score by D. Imman and cinematography by Ashokan Karthik.

Eleven earned a 7.9/10 IMDb rating with praise for its suspenseful screenplay and emotional depth. On a ₹4 crore budget, despite a modest theatrical run.