'How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action opens strong at Indian box office

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has taken flight at the Indian box office, collecting a solid ₹4.88 crore net on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Released on June 13 in IMAX 3D, the film marks a promising start for Hollywood’s latest fantasy-adventure offering.
The film's Day 1 box office numbers include ₹2.96 crore from its original English-language screenings and ₹1.1 crore from its Hindi-dubbed version. The immersive IMAX 3D experience has further contributed to its strong reception.
Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s best-selling book series and a remake of the 2010 animated classic, the new How to Train Your Dragon comes from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.
Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also co-directed the original animated film, the movie has managed to strike a chord with Indian audiences.
This version features a diverse ensemble cast, with Mason Thames playing the lead role of Hiccup. He is joined by Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost.
Notably, Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, the formidable Viking chief and Hiccup’s father, adding a nostalgic touch for fans of the original trilogy.
The film, produced under DreamWorks Animation and Marc Platt Productions, premiered at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025, before its wide release. Universal Pictures rolled it out in the United States and internationally on June 13. A sequel is already in the pipeline, with a release date set for June 11, 2027.
