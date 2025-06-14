'How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action opens strong at Indian box office

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has taken flight at the Indian box office, collecting a solid ₹4.88 crore net on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Released on June 13 in IMAX 3D, the film marks a promising start for Hollywood’s latest fantasy-adventure offering.

The film's Day 1 box office numbers include ₹2.96 crore from its original English-language screenings and ₹1.1 crore from its Hindi-dubbed version. The immersive IMAX 3D experience has further contributed to its strong reception.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s best-selling book series and a remake of the 2010 animated classic, the new How to Train Your Dragon comes from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also co-directed the original animated film, the movie has managed to strike a chord with Indian audiences.