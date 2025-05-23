‘How to Train Your Dragon’ to hit screens on June 13

Universal Pictures, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to reignite the magic for a new generation as How to Train Your Dragon returns to theatres on June 13, 2025—this time as a stunning live-action adaptation. The film will be released in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, making the adventure more accessible than ever.
Directed by Dean DeBlois, the Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker behind the original trilogy, the film reimagines the beloved animated classic that captured hearts around the globe.
Mason Thames stars as the brave young Viking Hiccup, joined by Nico Parker as the spirited Astrid, and Gerard Butler, reprising his role as the formidable Stoick the Vast. The ensemble cast also features Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.
Set in the mythical, dragon-threatened Viking village of Berk, the story follows Hiccup—a bright but unconventional teen struggling to live up to the expectations of his warrior father. When Hiccup dares to be different by sparing and befriending an injured dragon, Toothless, he forges an unlikely friendship that challenges centuries of fear and lays the foundation for peace between dragons and Vikings.
The roots of this epic tale trace back to a very real place and childhood. Director DeBlois reveals:
“For author Cressida Cowell, the story is surprisingly personal. In many ways, How to Train Your Dragon is autobiographical.”
Cowell shares,“The Isle of Berk is inspired by an actual uninhabited island off the west coast of Scotland where my family spent summers during my childhood. With no roads or electricity, just wild nature, we’d explore cliffs, fish, and let our imaginations run wild. That area was the first place Vikings landed in Britain—and the last they left. Surrounded by such rich history and remote beauty, I couldn’t help but picture dragons flying overhead or Viking ships emerging from the sea mist.”