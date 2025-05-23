‘How to Train Your Dragon’ to hit screens on June 13

Set in the mythical, dragon-threatened Viking village of Berk, the story follows Hiccup—a bright but unconventional teen struggling to live up to the expectations of his warrior father. When Hiccup dares to be different by sparing and befriending an injured dragon, Toothless, he forges an unlikely friendship that challenges centuries of fear and lays the foundation for peace between dragons and Vikings.

The roots of this epic tale trace back to a very real place and childhood. Director DeBlois reveals:

“For author Cressida Cowell, the story is surprisingly personal. In many ways, How to Train Your Dragon is autobiographical.”