Elle Fanning boards cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Great star Elle Fanning is set to star in Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming prequel of The Hunger Games based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel of the same name.

According to a news publication, the Emmy-nominated actor will play Effie Trinket. Elizabeth Banks played the older version of the character in the first four films of the franchise.

All you need to know about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

In the film, Effie serves as the stylist for Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, in the run-up for the 50th Hunger Games, set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games. Francis Lawrence will direct Sunrise on the Reaping, from a script by Billy Ray that adapts Suzanne’s book.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said Elle was the perfect choice to play Effie after Banks’ iconic portrayal of the character.

“Elle Fanning’s career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence — warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth. She was the undeniable fan favourite from the start, and we’re honoured she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favour,” Erin Westerman added.

Also part of the cast of Sunrise on the Reaping are Ralph Fiennes, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Molly McCann and Iona Bell. The film will hit the screens on November 20, 2026.

(Edited by Prattusa Mallik)